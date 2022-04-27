Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Up 1.2%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.61). 47,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 179,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian purchased 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,929.40 ($12,655.37).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.