Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 1,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Malayan Banking Berhad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.
About Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)
Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.
