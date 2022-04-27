Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share.

NYSE MKL traded down $51.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,400.02. 72,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,027. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,303.98. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Markel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

