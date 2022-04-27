Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.39

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 33532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.42.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.