Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $551,340.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 787,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

