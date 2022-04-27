Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

NYSE MAS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. Masco has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Get Masco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.