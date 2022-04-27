Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 61,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,170,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

