Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $42,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Match Group by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 272,983 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 201,623 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. 15,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

