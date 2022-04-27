Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 5%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.15. 71,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,871,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.
The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
