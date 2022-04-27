Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 5%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.15. 71,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,871,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

