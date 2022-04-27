Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.46

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mechanical Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating) by 2,933.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Mechanical Technology worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

