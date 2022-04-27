Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

