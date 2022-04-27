Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

Medpace stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91. Medpace has a 12-month low of $130.68 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

