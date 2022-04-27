Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

