MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Down 4.9%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 76,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 198,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

