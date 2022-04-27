Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

MESO stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.17.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

