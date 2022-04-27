MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,761. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

