MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,761. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
