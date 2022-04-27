Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 493.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 294,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,074,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

