Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 93,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,074,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

