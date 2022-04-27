Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $270.22, but opened at $284.72. Microsoft shares last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 855,699 shares changing hands.

The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.