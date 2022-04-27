Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Down 3.7%

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 37,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.13. The company has a market cap of £12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

