MileVerse (MVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.68 or 0.07303397 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,471,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

