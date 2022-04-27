Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,779 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.92% of Mimecast worth $102,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

