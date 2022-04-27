Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.11

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
