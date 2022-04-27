Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.11

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

