Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,203 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE stock opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

