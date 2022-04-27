Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 675,694 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,694 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Southern Copper worth $80,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $16,790,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

