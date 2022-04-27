Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 368,988 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $39,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

