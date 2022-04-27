Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

