Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 104,891 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,891 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of Qualys worth $103,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

QLYS stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

