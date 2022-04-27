Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,956 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $68,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $486.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.49. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $486.35 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.