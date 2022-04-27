Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,057 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $76,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.