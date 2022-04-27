Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Fastly worth $40,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

