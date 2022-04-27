Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $109.17 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,455 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $109,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 219,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

IDEX stock opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average is $212.59. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

