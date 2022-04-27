Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $113.33 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Fortinet worth $113,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

