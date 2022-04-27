Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $31.96 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.