Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $35.03 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.