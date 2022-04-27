Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $36.70 Million Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.97% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $251,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after buying an additional 631,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is -6.73%.

Several analysts have commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

