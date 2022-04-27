Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $85.79 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,429 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $85,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,012,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,713,000 after acquiring an additional 409,793 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 101,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 205,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,527,000 after buying an additional 768,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

