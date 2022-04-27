Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $96.29 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,884 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Quanta Services worth $96,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

