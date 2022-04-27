Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 124,587 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Westlake worth $74,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westlake by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.