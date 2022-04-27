Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 63,735 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Woodward worth $41,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

