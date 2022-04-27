Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,076 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $89,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $306,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 55,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.50.

ALGN stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $353.93 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

