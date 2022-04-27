Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Howmet Aerospace worth $83,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

