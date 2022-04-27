Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $71,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

