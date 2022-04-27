Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $105,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 67.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 95.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

