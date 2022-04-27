Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,845 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $34,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.