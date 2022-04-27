Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.07% of TuSimple worth $81,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.99.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

