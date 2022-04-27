Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 45,271 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,271 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.91% of Pan American Silver worth $100,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

PAAS stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

