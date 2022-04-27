Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 47,302 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of AGNC Investment worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,758,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 135,146 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

