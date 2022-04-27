Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $1.20

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $93.53 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.04 or 0.07354833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

