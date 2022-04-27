Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94,276.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $94,276.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.94 or 0.00059108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.61 or 0.07325321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 408,018 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

